record high covid cases in khurda

150 New Covid 19 Positives From Odisha’s Khurda Today, Highest Ever!

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A record high! 150 numbers of Covid 19 positives have been detected from Khurda district of Odisha today. The district is second only to Ganjam which has recorded 231 positives today.

The rising number of positives has forced the administration to take up a few stringent measures. The whole district along with three other districts namely Cuttack, Ganjam and Jajpur have been locked down till July 31.

It is noteworthy that the total number of Covid 19 affected persons has risen to 1594 in Khurda district. The death toll in Khurda is 19 out of which 13 have have died of Covid 19 whereas 6 other positives have lost their lives to other health related (co-morbidity) issues.

