150 Covid Positives In Odisha In 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,34,300

Bhubaneswar: Almost 150 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Wednesday. The tally rose to 3,34,300.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 7
3. Bargarh: 18
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 5

6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 15
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Ganjam: 3
10. Jagatsinghpur: 6
11. Jajpur: 6
12. Jharsuguda: 8
13. Kalahandi: 6
14. Kandhamal: 2
15. Kendrapada: 1
16. Keonjhar: 4
17. Khurda: 4
18. Mayurbhanj: 1
19. Nawarangpur: 2
20. Nuapada: 3
21. Puri: 10
22. Sambalpur: 10

23. Sonepur: 2
24. Sundargarh: 22
25. State Pool: 1

