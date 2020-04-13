Jeypore : Koraput District Collector Madhusudan Mishra inaugurated a 150-bedded standalone COVID-19 hospital here in Odisha on Monday. The old Sub-divisional hospital in the town has been converted into a COVID-19 hospital.

The State government-run hospital has three ventilators, 20 Intensive Care Units (ICU), an observation ward and a special ward for COVID-19 affected patients.

While arrangement for accommodation of doctors has been made at Princess Hotel and Apsara Hotel in the town, the Para-medical staff will stay at the newly constructed Girls’ Hostel of the Vikram Deb College here.

Speaking to media persons, District Collector Madhusudan Mishra said, swab of 90 persons from Koraput district have been collected and sent for COVID-19 test , among which report of 19 persons has arrived so far and all of them have been tested negative.

As many as five doctors, 11 pharmacists, 22 staff nurses, two laboratory technicians have been appointed in the hospital he said adding that six persons for help desk and 10 security guards will soon be deployed.

Jeypore Sub collector Loknath Dalbehera, CDMO Makarand Behera, Superintendent of Koraput District Headquarters Hospital Ram Mohanty, Jeypore Municipality officials and other senior health officials were present on the occasion.