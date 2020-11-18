15 Succumb To COVID-19 In Odisha, Death Toll Mounts To 1575

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as fifteen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll rose to 1,575

Regret to inform the demise of fifteen COVID 19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals

1.A 96-year-old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Hypertension, BPH & COPD.

2.A 70-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3.A 54-year-old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

4.A 74-year-old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

5.A 70-year-old female of Jajpur district.

6.A 54-year-old male of Kendrapara district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

7.A 75-year-old male of Koraput district.

8.A 37-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, CKD on Maintainance Haemo dialysis .

9.A 50-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension

10.A 70-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

11.A 60-year-old male of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

12.A 62-year-old female of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

13.A 58-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Multiple Mayeloma.

14.A 70-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

15.A 60-year-old female of Sundargarh district.