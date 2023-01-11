15 students injured as bus hits tree in Odisha

Umerkote: In a tragic incident, as many as 15 students have been injured after their school bus hit a roadside tree in Nabarangpur district of Odisha on Wednesday.

According to reports, the driver lost control over the wheels with around 40 students on board and went on to hit a roadside tree near Mohana area under Umerkote block of Nabarangpur district in Odisha.

It s worth mentioning that the police with the help of locals immediately started rescue operations and sent the injured students to the hospital.

Th investigation to find the reason of the accident is underway by the police. Further details awaited.