15 staff of Odisha Steel and Mines Dept test Covid Positive; Office to remain closed for 48 hours

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Steel and Mines Department shall remain closed for next 48 hours, that is on 16th and 17th December after 15 employees of the Department found positive for Covid on Thursday.

As per reports, after 15 employees of the Odisha Steel and Mines Department found Covid positive the Deparment shall remain closed for two days when the office premises will be sanitized. The office shall resume work on December 18, 2021.

The employees who are not attending office will work from home with VPN and attend office at short notice and also be available over telephone at all times. However, for attending immediate and urgent nature of official work the some employees have been assigned with roster arrangement.