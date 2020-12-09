temperature in odisha
15 Places Record Temperatures Below 15°C In Odisha As Winter Sets In

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: The temperatures have dipped below 15°C at 15 places in Odisha. Phulbani was the coldest at 9.5°C on Tuesday night.

Both Daringbadi and Sundergarh recorded night time temperatures of 11°C, followed by Bhawanipatna 11.5°C, Koraput was 11.6°C, Jharsuguda 12.6°C, Malkangiri 13°C, Angul 13.6°C, Keonjhar 13.6°C, Talcher 14°C, Baripada 14°C, Bolangir 14.3°C, Sambalpur 14.7°C, Nayagarh and Boudh 15°C.

Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 15.8 and 17.6 degrees, respectively.

The temperature is likely to fall by 3-4 °C at night in many places of the state during the next two days, informed the regional Met centre.

