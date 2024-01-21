15 persons critically injured as tractor overturns in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: As many as 15 persons were critically injured after a tractor on which they were travelling along with others overturned in Odisha’s Nayagarh district.

According to reports, around 50 people were going to attend a program organised in view of the consecration of the Ram temple on the hills at Fategarh tomorrow. However, the tractor overturned leaving more than 20 injured including 15 critical.

All the injured persons were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Bhapur. Later, 10 of them were shifted to Bhubaneswar-based hospital as their condition deteriorated further.

Meanwhile, local police has started an investigation into the matter.

It is to be noted here that the Fategarh Ram temple has been constructed since 2017 at a cost of Rs 10 Crore, which is donated by the locals of Bhapur, Fatehgarh and Shr Ram Seva Parishad. By now, the construction of the temple is over and it will be consecrated on the similar day to Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22 (Monday).