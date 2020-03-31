Odisha Connection In The Nizamuddin Markaz
Odisha Connection In The Nizamuddin Markaz (file photo)

15 People From Odisha attended the Nizamuddin Markaz Congregation In Delhi

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: The question that looms large at present is, if really 15 people from Odisha attended the Nizamuddin Markaz Congregation in Delhi!

Many national media channels and popular newspapers have reported this matter.

It is note worthy that 250 people who had attended the religious meet have shown Coronavirus symptoms, 24 have been reported to be Covid-19 positive and 6 attendees are dead. 

A very responsible and respected Muslim leader from Cuttack informed KalingaTV on the condition of anonymity that 15 people from Odisha attended the Nizamuddin congregation.

We hope that these persons will admit the fact that they had attended the congregation and go through proper screening and isolation.

