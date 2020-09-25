15 more die of COVID 19 in Odisha; Toll rises to to 767

Bhubaneswar: The death toll due to COVID 19 in Odisha rose to 767 today following the death of 15 more corona patients.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department of the State government, the 15 COVID19 positive patients died while under treatment in hospitals.

Here are the details of the deceased COVID patients:

A 60-year old male of Angul district. A 67-year old male of Bolangir who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension. A 70-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension. A 76-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypothyroidism. A 60-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease. A 63-year old male of Bhubaneswar. A 72-year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Chronic Kidney Disease. A 50-year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension. An 81-year old male of Kendrapara district. A 45-year old female of Mayurbhanj district. A 59-year old male of Mayurbhanj district. A 60-year old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes. An 84-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Ischemic Heart Disease. A 60-year old male of Puri district. A 56-year old female of Rayagada district

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 4208 new cases on today due to which the total positive case crossed two-lakh mark taking the tally to 2,01,096.