Puri: In a shocking as well as tragic development, a 15-month-old baby was mercilessly kicked and tied with rope reportedly by his mother in Puri district of Odisha. The victim’s father complained the matter with Police along with the CCTV footage of the heart-wrenching incident.

The unfortunate incident took place in Sorabha Paika sahi under Gop block of Puri district.

As per reports, Rojalin Nayak, the wife of Chakradhar Nayak of Sorabha Paika Sahi tied her 15-month-old baby with a rope and mercilessly kicked him when the baby was lying on the floor and crying heavily to save itself. The happening was caged in a CCTV camera.

As seen in the video footage, the woman not only kicked the toddler but she also tried to stand on his neck and tied his hands and legs.

The victim toddler’s father is a vendor who regularly comes down to Bhubaneswar for selling potatoes. From earlier happenings he was in doubt that his wife is torturing the kid in his absence. And hence he had installed CCTV in the house.

The incident reportedly took place on August 11, 2020. Yesterday, when Chakradhar was checking the CCTV footage, he witnessed the incident.

Later he lodged a complaint in this matter in Gop Police station. Reaction of Police in this case is yet to be received.