15 injured in bus truck head-on collision in Boudh

Boudh: At least 15 people were injured after a bus and truck collided head-on near Charichhak under Purunakatak police limits here on late Monday. As many as 40 passengers narrowly escaped unscathed from the accident.

As per reports, the bus carrying over 60 passengers was en route to Bolangir from Badamba when it collided head-on with the truck.

The injured people have been admitted to the old Cuttack community health care centre for treatment.

The police is investigating the incident. Further reports are awaited.