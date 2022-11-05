15 feet long python rescued in Odisha’s Cuttack: Watch

Cuttack: A huge python has been rescued in Cuttack district of Odisha on Saturday. The snake was rescued from the forest near Jaria in the Dampada-Chandaka wildlife sanctuary under Banki Police limits in Cuttack district.

Importantly, earlier it had been suspected that a huge python snake had swallowed a man identified as Nanda Kishore Behera of Sanamundali village from this forest from where today this python has been rescued.

As per reports, the locals witnessed another large snake in the same area today. They recognized it to be a python and immediately informed the Snake Helpline of Banki.

After getting information the Coordinator of Snake helpline Lalit Mohan Panda rushed to the spot and rescued a large snake from the spot. It was found that the rescued snake was a python and its length was about 15 feet.

Reportedly, later the snake was released into a lonely place in the Chandaka wildlife Sanctuary.

People have got frightened after witnessing this huge python at the spot where it had been suspected that Nanda Mausa was missing.