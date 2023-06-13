State

19 critical in blast furnace explosion in Dhenkanal of Odisha

19 people have been critically injured in a blast furnace explosion in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Tuesday, said reports.

Dhenkanal: A blast furnace explosion has taken place in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Tuesday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, as many as 19 people have become critically ill due to the alleged explosion of the steam pipe.

The incident has been reported from Meramandali plant of Tata Steel in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

All those injured/ill in the incident have been admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack, said latest reports.

This is a developing story, further detailed reports awaited.

UPDATE: 

Among the injured persons two critically injured have been rushed to Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack said recent reports.

UPDATE: 

In a statement, Tata Steel says, “We are saddened to report an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal, Odisha. The accident occurred at 1:00 pm (IST) today during the course of the inspection work.

The Company further added, “and has affected a few people working at the site, who were immediately shifted to a hospital for further treatment. Immediately post the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off”

