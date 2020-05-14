15 More COVID19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Recovery Tally Stands At 158

Bhubaneswar: Another 15 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and are being discharged informed the Health and Family Welfare Department Government of Odisha (H&FW Dept.) via a tweet.

All the recovered persons belong to Jajpur district.

The number of recovered cases in Odisha now stands at 158.

It is note worthy that a total of 624 persons in the state have been affected with coronavirus till date.