recovered in Odisha
Representational image

15 More COVID19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Recovery Tally Stands At 158

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Another 15 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and are being discharged informed the Health and Family Welfare Department Government of Odisha (H&FW Dept.) via a tweet.

All the recovered persons belong to Jajpur district.

The number of recovered cases in Odisha now stands at 158.

It is note worthy that a total of 624 persons in the state have been affected with coronavirus till date.

You might also like
State

Odisha Fights Corona: Subroto Bagchi’s Press Meet Timings Changed For Today,…

State

Weather Update: Well marked low pressure formed; Likely to concentrate into cyclonic…

State

13 more COVID19 positive cases reported in Odisha’s Kendrapara

State

Leading US Companies Interested To Invest In Odisha, Say Govt. Officials

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.