15 More COVID19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Recovery Tally Stands At 158
Bhubaneswar: Another 15 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and are being discharged informed the Health and Family Welfare Department Government of Odisha (H&FW Dept.) via a tweet.
All the recovered persons belong to Jajpur district.
The number of recovered cases in Odisha now stands at 158.
It is note worthy that a total of 624 persons in the state have been affected with coronavirus till date.
Another 15 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and are being discharged.
They are all from Jajpur district.
The number of recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 158.
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 14, 2020