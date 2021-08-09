15% children likely to be infected in 3rd wave of Covid: Director of Health and Family Welfare Department

Bhubaneswar: A total of one crore 78 lakh people have been vaccinated across the state, informed Director of Health and Family Welfare Department Bijay Panigrahi. He added that one crore 37 lakh people have received the first dose of vaccine while 41 lakh people have received both the doses.

The vaccination of the pregnant women is still underway where 57,000 have already been vaccinated. The Covid vaccination is being prioritized in view of the possible third wave of Covid-19, said Director of Health and Family Welfare Department.

Around 80% people of the urban areas have been vaccinated. Hence, currently the focus is being given to the people residing in rural areas.

It is being expected that the possible third wave will not affect like the second wave. However, 15% children are likely to be infected during the possible third wave, Panigrahi added.

The training for the treatment of children has begun today in-order to be prepared in case they get infected during the possible third wave of Covid-19 while the training of front line warriors, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers have been completed.

A help desk has been set up by the central government in order to download the vaccination certificate. Citizens can contact to 9013151515 and download the certificate via WhatsApp messenger, further added Panigrahi.