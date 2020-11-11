loot nabbed in ganjam odisha
Police With The Looters And The Loot

15 Arrested, 6.5 Kgs Gold Recovered In Odisha’s Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Ganjam: In a major success in nabbing looters, the police has successfully recovered 6.5kgs of gold from Purushottampur area of Ganjam district of Odisha.

According to the Police DIG (Southern Range) Satyabrata Bhoi, 6.5 kgs gold ornaments had been looted from the house of a businessman Surendra Nath Nayak in Purushottampur area of Ganjam on October 12.

The police has successfully nabbed 10 robbers and five buyers in this connection further informed the  DIG (Southern Range). Further investigation shall be done in this regard, he added.

