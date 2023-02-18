14th Tribal Youth Exchange program concludes at KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The 14th Tribal Youth Exchange program concluded at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University here today. The event was held at the Viswanathan Anand Chess Hall of the University.

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta attended the valedictory session of the event as the chief guest and encouraged the attendees.

While addressing the gathering, Samanta informed how the tribal students across the State are being brought to the mainstream of the society through Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) University.

Over 200 representatives from different states like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha took part in the week-long program.