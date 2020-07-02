COVID-19

149 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Total recovery cases cross 5500 mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 149 COVID_19 patients have  been recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours, informed the State Health and Family Department on Thursday. All of them were discharged from COVID hospitals, it said.

Among the fresh recovery cases, 49 persons are reported from Ganjam district, 24 from Khordha, 14 from Mayurbhanj, 13 from Cuttack, six each from Kalahandi & Kendrapara, five  from Rayagada , four each from Angul, Jharsuguda & Sundargarh, three each from Bolangir, Bhadrak, Jajpur & Puri, two each from Balasore, Jagatsinghpur & Nayagarh , one each from Baragarh & Koraput.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 5502, the Health Dept tweeted.

 

