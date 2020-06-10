COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

149 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Recovery cases rise to 2282

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  As many as 149 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours, the State Health and Family Welfare Department said on Thursday. All of them have been discharged  from the COVID hospitals post treatment, it added.

Among the fresh recovery cases, 57  hail from Ganjam, 26 from Khordha, 11 from Balangir, eight from Jagatsinghpur , seven each from Balasore, Jajpur and Nayagarh, five  each from Bhadrak, Kendrapara and  Puri, four from Sundargarh ,  three from Keonjhar, two from Cuttack, one each from Boudh and Koraput, the department said.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2282.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Young girl sits in dharma at Police Station demanding same sex marriage

Nation

Recruitment Drive for Chattisgarh Forest Ranger & Asst Forest Guards: Check…

State

Odisha CM Expresses His Concern Over Rising COVID19 Cases Among Health Workers

State

CDMO And Office Staff Under Quarantine In Odisha’s Rayagada

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.