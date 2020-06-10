Bhubaneswar: As many as 149 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours, the State Health and Family Welfare Department said on Thursday. All of them have been discharged from the COVID hospitals post treatment, it added.

Among the fresh recovery cases, 57 hail from Ganjam, 26 from Khordha, 11 from Balangir, eight from Jagatsinghpur , seven each from Balasore, Jajpur and Nayagarh, five each from Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Puri, four from Sundargarh , three from Keonjhar, two from Cuttack, one each from Boudh and Koraput, the department said.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2282.