Cuttack covid 19 cases

147 new Covid-19 cases reported from Cuttack city

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 147 persons have tested positive for Covid-19  in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Of the fresh Covid positive cases in the silver city, as many as 43 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 38 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 66 are local contact cases, according to the latest update by the CMC.

So far,  the total number of Covid-19 cases in the the city has increased to 12,724. The active cases in Cuttack stands at 2,107, the civic body added.

“Another 307 recoveries (3 October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” the CMC said in a tweet.

 

