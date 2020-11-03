Bhubaneswar: Another 1462 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

As many as 173 people from Khordha district have recovered from Civid-19, while 128 Covid patients from Cuttack have been cured today, the Health Dept said.

Other recoveries of the day include 104 from Kendrapara, 77 from Sundargarh, 72 from Anugul, 65 from Balangir, 56 from Puri, 54 from Balasore, 54 from Jharsuguda, 53 from Bargarh, 53 from Jagatsinghpur,47 from Nabarangpur, 42 from Jajapur, 42 from Mayurbhanj, 41 from Keonjhar, 39 from Ganjam, 36 from Nuapada, 34 from Kalahandi, 32 from Boudh, 32 from Sambalpur, 27 from Malkangiri, 25 from Bhadrak, 24 from Koraput, 24 from Nayagarh, 16 from Deogarh, 15 from Dhenkanal, 15 from Kandhamal, 15 from Sonepur, 7 from Gajapati and 60 from State Pool, it added.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,80,553, the Health Dept tweeted.

