Bhubaneswar: Another 146 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours, taking the total recovered cases in the state to 2854, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday afternoon.

All of them have been discharged from COVID hospitals, it added.

Among the fresh recovery cases, 26 persons hail from Cuttack district, 23 from Khordha, 18 from Ganjam, 13 from Mayurbhanj, 12 from Gajapati, 11 each from Bhadrak and Balangir, five each from Kandhamal, Koraput and Rayagada, four from Kalahandi, three each from Jajpur and Nayagarh, two each from Dhenkanal, Nuapada and Puri and one from Jagatsinghpur.