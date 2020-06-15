COVID

146 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Recovery tally rises to 2854

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 146 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours, taking the total recovered cases in the state to 2854, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday afternoon.

All of them have been discharged from COVID hospitals, it added.

Among the fresh recovery cases, 26 persons hail from Cuttack district, 23 from Khordha, 18 from Ganjam, 13 from Mayurbhanj, 12 from Gajapati, 11 each from Bhadrak and Balangir, five each from Kandhamal, Koraput and Rayagada, four from Kalahandi, three each from Jajpur and Nayagarh, two each from Dhenkanal, Nuapada and Puri and one from Jagatsinghpur.

 

 

You might also like
State

Youth beheads woman over suspicion of witchcraft, carries head to police station in…

State

5-Year-Old Girl Raped In Bhadrak district Of Odisha

State

Man kills elder brother brutally, buries body at backyard in Balasore

State

Television Set Explodes, Family Of 3 Critical In Odisha’s Bargarh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.