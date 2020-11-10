Bhubaneswar: As many as 1448 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries include 161 people from Khordha, 107 from Cuttack, 99 from Bargarh, 98 from Sundargarh, 72 from Kalahandi, 70 from Jagatsinghpur, 68 from Nuapada, 66 from Keonjhar, 66 from Mayurbhanj, 58 from Balasore, 57 from Puri, 53 from Anugul, 49 from Bhadrak, 49 from Balangir, 49 from Kendrapara, 43 from Sambalpur, 41 from Jajapur, 29 from Jharsuguda, 28 from Malkangiri, 28 from Nabarangpur, 23 from Dhenkanal, 22 from Sonepur, 19 from Ganjam, 17 from Koraput, 12 from Kandhamal, 12 from Nayagarh, 7 from Rayagada, 6 from Gajapati, 5 from Deogarh, 34 from State Pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,91,137.

Another 1448 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 10.11.2020 161 from Khordha

107 from Cuttack

99 from Bargarh

98 from Sundargarh

72 from Kalahandi

70 from Jagatsinghpur

68 from Nuapada

66 from Keonjhar

66 from Mayurbhanj

58 from Baleswar

57 from Puri — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) November 10, 2020