1448 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Recovery tally reaches 2,91,137
Bhubaneswar: As many as 1448 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
The fresh recoveries include 161 people from Khordha, 107 from Cuttack, 99 from Bargarh, 98 from Sundargarh, 72 from Kalahandi, 70 from Jagatsinghpur, 68 from Nuapada, 66 from Keonjhar, 66 from Mayurbhanj, 58 from Balasore, 57 from Puri, 53 from Anugul, 49 from Bhadrak, 49 from Balangir, 49 from Kendrapara, 43 from Sambalpur, 41 from Jajapur, 29 from Jharsuguda, 28 from Malkangiri, 28 from Nabarangpur, 23 from Dhenkanal, 22 from Sonepur, 19 from Ganjam, 17 from Koraput, 12 from Kandhamal, 12 from Nayagarh, 7 from Rayagada, 6 from Gajapati, 5 from Deogarh, 34 from State Pool.
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,91,137.
