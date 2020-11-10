corona update
Representational image

1448 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Recovery tally reaches 2,91,137

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1448 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries include 161 people from Khordha, 107 from Cuttack, 99 from Bargarh, 98 from Sundargarh, 72 from Kalahandi, 70 from Jagatsinghpur, 68 from Nuapada, 66 from Keonjhar, 66 from Mayurbhanj, 58 from Balasore, 57 from Puri, 53 from Anugul, 49 from Bhadrak, 49 from Balangir, 49 from Kendrapara, 43 from Sambalpur, 41 from Jajapur, 29 from Jharsuguda, 28 from Malkangiri, 28 from Nabarangpur, 23 from Dhenkanal, 22 from Sonepur, 19 from Ganjam, 17 from Koraput, 12 from Kandhamal, 12 from Nayagarh, 7 from Rayagada, 6 from Gajapati, 5 from Deogarh, 34 from State Pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,91,137.

 

You might also like
State

Odisha Signs MoU With WorldFish To Introduce Fish Products In Nutrition Programme

State

Odisha girl returns home 10 years after being sold, trafficked to Tamil Nadu

State

Minor Girl Raped in Odisha’s Jajpur: 1 Arrested

Miscellany

EPFO Alert: This Is How You Can Complain If Facing Any Problem Related To PF

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.