COVID-19

143 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha; Total recovery cases stand at 3863

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 143 Covid-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday. All of them were discharged from different COVID hospitals post treatment, it added.

As per the Health Department’s official Twitter handle, the fresh recovery cases include 18 from Gajapati, 15 each from Baragarh ,  Malkangiri  and Puri, 12 from Balangir , 10 from Cuttack ,  nine from Khordha, eight from Mayurbhanj , six from Kendrapara, five  each from Balasore, Dhenkanal and Sambalpur, three each from Bhadrak, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur & Kalahandi , two each from Kandhamal & Keonjhar , one from Sundergarh.

With this, the total recovered cases of in Odisha now stand at 3863.

 

