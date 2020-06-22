Representational Image

143 COVID19 Positive Cases In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 5303

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 143  new COVID19 positive cases in the last  24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations Department on Monday via a tweet.

With the detection of the 143 fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the State crossed the 5300 mark. Till now 5303 people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha.

Out of the 143 new COVID19 affected persons, 137 cases have been detected from quarantine centers whereas 6 are local contact cases.

The district-wise division in Odisha is as follows:

1. Khordha : 16

2. Nayagarh: 13

3. Balasore: 13

4. Cuttack: 20

5. Jagatsinghpur: 1

6. Angul: 1

7. Dhenkanal: 3

8. Bhadrak: 4

9. Kalahandi: 6

10. Keonjhar: 2

11. Ganjam: 32

12. Sundargarh: 12

13. Kendrapada: 10

14. Jharsuguda: 1

15. Bargarh: 1

16. Bolangir: 1

17. Sambalpur: 5

18.NDRF Personnel: 2 (Returned from Amphan duty WB)

