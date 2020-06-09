140 COVID19 Patients Have Recovered In Odisha, Recovery Now Stand At 2133
Bhubaneswar: Another 140 COVID19 patients have been recovered in Odisha, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Tuesday afternoon. All of them were discharged from COVID hospitals post treatment, it added.
District-wise recovery list in Odisha today stands as follows:
24 from Cuttack
22 from Ganjam
21 from Nuapada
11 each from Jajpur, Khurda & Jagatsinghpur
8 from Sundargarh
7 each from Balangir & Bhadrak
5 from Dhenkanal
3 each from Bargarh, Kendrapara & Sambalpur
2 each from Balasore & Puri
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2133.