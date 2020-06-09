140 COVID19 Patients Have Recovered In Odisha, Recovery Now Stand At 2133

Bhubaneswar: Another 140 COVID19 patients have been recovered in Odisha, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Tuesday afternoon. All of them were discharged from COVID hospitals post treatment, it added.

District-wise recovery list in Odisha today stands as follows:

24 from Cuttack

22 from Ganjam

21 from Nuapada

11 each from Jajpur, Khurda & Jagatsinghpur

8 from Sundargarh

7 each from Balangir & Bhadrak

5 from Dhenkanal

3 each from Bargarh, Kendrapara & Sambalpur

2 each from Balasore & Puri

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2133.