140 COVID19 Patients Have Recovered In Odisha, Recovery Now Stand At 2133

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 140 COVID19  patients have been recovered in Odisha,  informed  the Health and Family Welfare Department on Tuesday afternoon. All of them were discharged from COVID hospitals post treatment, it added.

District-wise recovery list in Odisha today stands as follows: 

24 from Cuttack

22 from Ganjam

21 from Nuapada

11 each from Jajpur, Khurda & Jagatsinghpur

8 from Sundargarh

7 each from Balangir & Bhadrak

5 from Dhenkanal

3 each from Bargarh, Kendrapara & Sambalpur

2 each from Balasore & Puri

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2133.

You might also like
State

Odisha cadre IAS officer Tuhin Kumar Pandey tested positive for COVID-19

State

President Appoints Savitri Ratho As Judge Of Orissa High Court

State

Vigilance raids Sambalpur collectorate; arrest DIPRO Clerk

State

Odisha: Reputed Neurosurgeon Dr Sanatan Rath Passes Away, CM Condoles Death

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.