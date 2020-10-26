Odisha Covid Death
14 Succumb To Covid In Odisha, Death Toll Rises to 1259

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 1,259 on Monday with 14 more succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Regret to inform the demise of fourteen Covid-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.
1. An 81-year old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, AKI, Hypertension.
2. A 50-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.
3. A 57-year old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.
4. An 81-year old male of Mayurbhanj district.
5. A 53-year old female of Ganjam district.
6. An 80-year old female of Bhubaneswar.
7. A 76-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from HTN, Hypothyroidism.
8. A 52-year old male of Sundargarh district.
9. A 38-year old male of Bargarh district.
10. A 64-year old male of Nuapada district who was also suffering from Hypertension.
11. A 68-year old male of Nuapada district who was also suffering from Hypertension & diabetes mellitus.
12. A 52-year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Bronchial Asthma, Psychiatric illness.
13. A 36-year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Dyslipidemia, HTN.
14. A 42-year old male of Khurdha district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

