Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 1,259 on Monday with 14 more succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Regret to inform the demise of fourteen Covid-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. An 81-year old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, AKI, Hypertension.

2. A 50-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3. A 57-year old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

4. An 81-year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

5. A 53-year old female of Ganjam district.

6. An 80-year old female of Bhubaneswar.

7. A 76-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from HTN, Hypothyroidism.

8. A 52-year old male of Sundargarh district.

9. A 38-year old male of Bargarh district.

10. A 64-year old male of Nuapada district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

11. A 68-year old male of Nuapada district who was also suffering from Hypertension & diabetes mellitus.

12. A 52-year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Bronchial Asthma, Psychiatric illness.

13. A 36-year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Dyslipidemia, HTN.

14. A 42-year old male of Khurdha district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.