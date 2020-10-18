14 succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha today, 4 from Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 toll in Odisha rose to 1,135 on Sunday with 14 more patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Four deaths have been reported from Bhubaneswar, while two deaths from Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts and one death each from Mayurbhanj, Puri, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Bolangir and Sambalpur districts.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1. A 49-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & hypertension.

2. A 52-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

3. A 42-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

4. A 58-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5. A 45-year old male of Cuttack.

6. A 56-year old male of Cuttack who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

7. A 49-year old male of Mayurbhanj who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

8. A 63-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

9. A 44-year old female of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Hypothyroid & Hypertension.

10. A 63-year old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

11. A 46-year old female of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

12. A 65-year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from CAD Arterial Fibrillation.

13. A 65-year old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

14. A 65-year old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.