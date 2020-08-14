Bhubaneswar: Like every year, this time also 14 police personnel from Odisha have been selected to receive police medals for Gallantry, President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and Medals for Meritorious Service.

The medals were announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday.

While 14 Odisha police officials will be conferred with Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), only two has been selected to be decorated with the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) and twelve other cops are to be awarded with Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS).

List of President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service Awardees from Odisha:

Benugopal Acharya, in-charge Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Division in Bhubaneswar

Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, Constable, Biju Patnaik State Police Academy in Bhubaneswar.

List of Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service Awardees from Odisha:

• Abhiram Kar, Additional Superintendent of Police, In-Charge A.I, Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack,

• Tapas RanjanMohapatra, Assistant Commandant, SOG, Bhubaneswar.

• Anil Kumar Mishra, Assistant Commissioner Of Police, Zone-V, Bhubaneswar.

• AnupamaMohapatra, In-Charge Deputy Superintendent Of Police, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division.

• Raj KishorPaikray, Additional DCP, Bhubaneswar.

• Ajaya Kumar Das, Inspector, UPD, Cuttack.

• Atul Krishna Das, Inspector, SIW, Bhubaneswar.

• Sarok Kumar Patel, Inspector, SIW, Bhubaneswar.

• Nirmal Kumar Mohapatra, Inspector, Bargarh.

• Kishore Chandra Balabantaray, Subedar, 5th IR Batallion, Boudh

• RathaLakra, Sepoy, OSAP, 4th Battalion, Rourkela.

• Mohammad Fazal Umar, APR Havildar, Vigilance, Koraput Division, Jeypore.