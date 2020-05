14 more COVID positive cases reported in Odisha, State’s tally rises to 284

14 more COVID positive cases reported in Odisha, State’s tally rises to 284

Bhubaneswar: As many as 14 more persons have been tested positive for the COVID-19 in Odisha taking the total positive tally in the State to 284.

The State Health & Family Welfare Department informed about the development in it’s website today.

More details awaited.