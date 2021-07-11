14 fresh fatalities of Covid-19 reported from Khordha district in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha again sees highest number of fatalities in the last 24 hours. A total of 65 COVID patients who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals died due to the deadly virus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 65 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 4,599.

Fourteen deaths reported from Khordha district, Six deaths reported from Puri, Keonjhar and Bargarh districts, Five from Angul and Mayurbhanj, Four from Nayagarh district, three from Sundergarh, Kendrapara and Ganjam and one deaths reported from Balasore, Bolangir, Boudh Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sambalpur and Cuttack districts.