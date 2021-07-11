14 fresh fatalities of Covid-19 reported from Khordha district in Odisha

By WCE 1
covid deaths in odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: Odisha again sees highest number of fatalities in the last 24 hours. A total of 65 COVID patients who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals died due to the deadly virus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department.

Related News

Khordha sees the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities today

Odisha records highest Covid-19 deaths in 24-hour period

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 65 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 4,599.

Fourteen deaths reported from Khordha district, Six deaths reported from Puri, Keonjhar and Bargarh districts, Five from Angul and Mayurbhanj, Four from Nayagarh district, three from Sundergarh, Kendrapara and Ganjam and one deaths reported from Balasore, Bolangir, Boudh Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sambalpur and Cuttack districts.

 

 

You might also like
State

Gold price slightly decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24 carat gold rates

State

Odisha: Hirakud Dam to release season’s first flood water today

World

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 186 mn. 4.02 mn deaths

State

Odisha sees 2282 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.