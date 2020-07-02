14-feet-long King Cobra rescued in Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: A 14-feet-long King Cobra was reportedly rescued from Kochila Nuagao village under Dalijodi forest range in Cuttack district of Odisha on Wednesday.

According to reports, the reptile was found inside an abandoned toilet owned by one Ravindra, a resident of Majhi Sahi.

Ravindra’s family members informed Mangarajpur forester Manik Munda and Cuttack snake helpline member Sanjay Parija after spotting the snake in the toilet.

Both Sanjay and Manik reached the spot and rescued the King Cobra. Later, they released the snake into Dalijoda reserved forest.

While speaking about the rescue operation, Manik said that he went to the spot along with the snake helpline member and rescued the snake unhurt successfully. The snake was about 14-feet-long, he informed.

