Dhenkanal: A huge 14 feet long King Cobra has been rescued from Pahasigaon village of Odapada block in Dhenkanal district.

The snake has been rescued with the help of the Forest officials and left into the jungle nearby.

The villagers spotted 2 huge snakes playing with each other yesterday and alerted the snake helpline members and the forest officials.

After almost a 2 hour long toil the snake was captured. It was 14 feet long and weighed almost 20 kgs. But, the villagers are scared that it might return to the village and attack them.