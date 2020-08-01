Koraput: A fourteen-day lockdown has been imposed in Koraput district beginning from August 1 midnight till August 14 midnight to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In view of rising positive cases in order to contain the disease, lockdown is imposed in the entire district w.e.f August 1 til August 14 after 46 cases reported from the district in the last 24 hours.

During lockdown, the functioning of all commercial establishments, vehicular movements, non-essential will be restricted during 14-day lockdown excluding healthcare and essential services .

In lockdown areas, shops will be open from 5.00 am to 1.00 pm, informed Collector of Koraput.

Its worth mentioning, the district is under shutdown for 48 hours since July 30 that will end on August 1 midnight.

According to the State Health Department, the Koraput district has reported 817 COVID-19 positive cases, out of which 555 cases are active and 216 cases have recovered so far.