Bhubaneswar: The 14-day complete lockdown announced by the Odisha government on Thursday for four districts namely Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) will be applicable for the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area as well.

The city civic body in a Twitter post informed that the lockdown imposed from 17.7.2020 9PM until midnight of 31.7.2020 for the four districts and RMC is applicable fully for the BMC area.

As per the order of Govt of Odisha, the lockdown imposed from 17.7.2020 9pm until midnight of 31.7.2020 is applicable fully for BMC area. We request all to follow the guidelines issued by Govt. #StayHome avoid unnecessary movement.#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/0qatM35DiJ — BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 16, 2020

Have a look at the notice of the BMC:

In its bid to contain the COVID19, the State government announced the 14-day lockdown on Thursday evening. However, it clarified that emergency services will be exempted from the lockdown. Besides, shops selling grocery, vegetables, milk will remain open from 6 AM till 1 PM during the lockdown period,