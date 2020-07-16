covid bhubaneswar

14-day complete lockdown fully applicable for Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The 14-day complete lockdown announced by the Odisha government on Thursday for four districts namely Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) will be applicable for the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area as well.

The city civic body in a Twitter post informed that the lockdown imposed from 17.7.2020 9PM until midnight of 31.7.2020 for the four districts and RMC is applicable fully for the BMC area.

Have a look at the notice of the BMC:

bmc notice

In its bid to contain the COVID19, the State government announced the 14-day lockdown on Thursday evening. However, it clarified that emergency services will be exempted from  the lockdown. Besides, shops selling grocery, vegetables, milk will remain open from 6 AM till 1 PM during the lockdown period,

