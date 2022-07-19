14 baby cobra snakes found in Banki of Odisha

Cuttack: As many as 14 baby cobra snakelets were found from a newly constructed septic tank in Banki area of Cuttack district in Odisha on Tuesday. The snake helpline member who rescued the cobra hatchlings also recovered a dead mother cobra.

As per reports, today Laxmidhar Parida of Dulanapur village under Banki-Dumpada block opened the cover of the newly constructed septic tank when he found a mother cobra sleeping. There were two baby cobras nearby.

The frightened Parida put the cover back in place and called Lalit Mohan Panda, the snake helpline convenor of Banki. Panda reached the spot and spotted the cobra in the darkness. He then started process to rescue the snake but soon found the mother cobra dead.

He took out the cobra from its place when also spotted another 14 cobra hatchlings. He put the hatchlings one after one in a bucket and brought to the ground. The baby cobras were later released into their natural habitat at a lonely place safely.

Mother cobra often eats the hatchlings. And in some cases if it does not eats, the snake leaves the place. Yet, in this case the cobra neither ate the hatchlings nor it quit the place, rather it stayed at the place even without food to guard its babies, said the helpline convenor.