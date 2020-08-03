1384 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 36,297

1384 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 36,297

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1384 new Covid positive cases including 873 from quarantine centres and 511 local contacts.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department, the 1384 new Covid cases have been reported from 26 districts of the State.

The tally in the state has reached 36,297.

The District Wise Cases Is As Follows:

1. Angul: 13

2. Balasore: 79

3. Bargarh: 33

4. Bhadrak: 25

5. Balangir: 51

6. Cuttack: 89

7. Dhenkanal: 11

8. Gajapati: 61

9. Ganjam: 331

10. Jagatsinghpur: 22

11. Jajpur: 18

12. Jharsuguda: 7

13. Kalahandi: 4

14. Kendrapada: 11

15. Khurda: 211

16. Koraput: 97

17. Malkangiri: 39

18. Mayurbhanj: 29

19. Nawarangpur: 26

20. Nayagarh: 22

21. Nuapada: 5

22. Puri: 17

23. Rayagada: 38

24. Sambalpur: 93

25. Sonepur: 6

26. Sundargarh: 46