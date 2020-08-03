covid cases in odisha
Photo Credit: NDTV

1384 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 36,297

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1384 new Covid positive cases including  873 from quarantine centres and 511 local contacts.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department, the 1384 new Covid cases have been reported from 26 districts of the State.

The tally in the state has reached 36,297.

The District Wise Cases Is As Follows: 

1. Angul: 13

2. Balasore: 79

3. Bargarh: 33

4. Bhadrak: 25

5. Balangir: 51

6. Cuttack: 89

7. Dhenkanal: 11

8. Gajapati: 61

9. Ganjam: 331

10. Jagatsinghpur: 22

11. Jajpur: 18

12. Jharsuguda: 7

13. Kalahandi: 4

14. Kendrapada: 11

15. Khurda: 211

16. Koraput: 97

17. Malkangiri: 39

18. Mayurbhanj: 29

19. Nawarangpur: 26

20. Nayagarh: 22

21. Nuapada: 5

22. Puri: 17

23. Rayagada: 38

24. Sambalpur: 93

25. Sonepur: 6

26. Sundargarh: 46

 

You might also like
State

Two more quintals of ganja seized in Gajapati district

State

Patient carried on cot as bad road prevents ambulance from reaching Odisha village

State

Odisha: IOCL To Invest Rs 13,805 Cr For New Plant In Paradip

State

Low-pressure to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha from tomorrow

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.