138 children test positive in Odisha, Covid-19 alarm bells ring as schools re-open

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Sunday reported 1058 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,94,565. The active cases tally stands at 10,428.

A total of 1058 new Covid positives include 616 quarantine cases and 442 are local contacts and 138 aged between 0-18 are infected . The positivity rate stands at 1.53 %.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 32

2. Balasore: 38

3. Bargarh: 11

4. Bhadrak: 32

5. Balangir: 2

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 162

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 18

10. Ganjam: 5

11. Jagatsinghpur: 37

12. Jajpur: 77

13. Jharsuguda: 5

14. Kalahandi: 8

15. Kandhamal: 4

16. Kendrapada: 32

17. Keonjhar: 4

18. Khurda: 376

19. Koraput: 4

20. Malkangiri: 5

21. Mayurbhanj: 37

22. Nawarangpur: 1

23. Nayagarh: 17

24. Nuapada: 5

25. Puri: 26

26. Rayagada: 4

27. Sambalpur: 6

28. Sonepur: 3

29. Sundargarh: 17

Besides, the state pool has 82 new positive cases, whereas the new recoveries stand at 9,77,197.