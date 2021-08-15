138 children test positive in Odisha, Covid-19 alarm bells ring as schools re-open
Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Sunday reported 1058 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,94,565. The active cases tally stands at 10,428.
A total of 1058 new Covid positives include 616 quarantine cases and 442 are local contacts and 138 aged between 0-18 are infected . The positivity rate stands at 1.53 %.
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 32
2. Balasore: 38
3. Bargarh: 11
4. Bhadrak: 32
5. Balangir: 2
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 162
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 18
10. Ganjam: 5
11. Jagatsinghpur: 37
12. Jajpur: 77
13. Jharsuguda: 5
14. Kalahandi: 8
15. Kandhamal: 4
16. Kendrapada: 32
17. Keonjhar: 4
18. Khurda: 376
19. Koraput: 4
20. Malkangiri: 5
21. Mayurbhanj: 37
22. Nawarangpur: 1
23. Nayagarh: 17
24. Nuapada: 5
25. Puri: 26
26. Rayagada: 4
27. Sambalpur: 6
28. Sonepur: 3
29. Sundargarh: 17
Besides, the state pool has 82 new positive cases, whereas the new recoveries stand at 9,77,197.