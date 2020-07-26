covid cases in odisha
Pic Credits: brandeis.edu

1376 Covid19 Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 25,389

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1376 new COVID19 positive cases including 459 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 1376 cases have been reported today out of which 459 are local cases while the rest 917 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The total number of positives reached 25,389 in Odisha.

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 30 districts. The district wise tally is as follows: 

1. Angul: 5
2. Balasore: 29
3. Bargarh: 7
4. Bhadrak: 10
5. Balangir: 19
6. Boudh: 8
7. Cuttack: 75
8. Deogarh: 11
9. Dhenkanal: 15
10. Gajapati: 74
11. Ganjam: 484
12. Jagatsinghpur: 11
13. Jajpur: 8
14. Jharsuguda: 6
15. Kalahandi: 11
16. Kandhamal: 12
17. Kendrapada: 11
18. Keonjhar: 103
19. Khurda: 187
20. Koraput: 7
21. Malkangiri: 15
22. Mayurbhanj: 22
23. Nawarangpur: 21
24. Nayagarh: 30
25. Nuapada: 4
26. Puri: 91
27. Rayagada: 45
28. Sambalpur: 17
29. Sonepur: 5
30. Sundargarh: 33

 

You might also like
State

SCB Medical College in Cuttack completes one lakh COVID-19 tests

State

3300 cough syrup bottles seized in Odisha’s Bargarh, four held

State

Malkangiri Police launches chariot to aware against superstition

State

Self-Monitoring Is The Key To Contain COVID-19 In Bhubaneswar, Says BMC Commissioner

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.