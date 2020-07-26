Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1376 new COVID19 positive cases including 459 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 1376 cases have been reported today out of which 459 are local cases while the rest 917 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The total number of positives reached 25,389 in Odisha.

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 30 districts. The district wise tally is as follows:

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 29

3. Bargarh: 7

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Balangir: 19

6. Boudh: 8

7. Cuttack: 75

8. Deogarh: 11

9. Dhenkanal: 15

10. Gajapati: 74

11. Ganjam: 484

12. Jagatsinghpur: 11

13. Jajpur: 8

14. Jharsuguda: 6

15. Kalahandi: 11

16. Kandhamal: 12

17. Kendrapada: 11

18. Keonjhar: 103

19. Khurda: 187

20. Koraput: 7

21. Malkangiri: 15

22. Mayurbhanj: 22

23. Nawarangpur: 21

24. Nayagarh: 30

25. Nuapada: 4

26. Puri: 91

27. Rayagada: 45

28. Sambalpur: 17

29. Sonepur: 5

30. Sundargarh: 33