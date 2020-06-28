covid recovered cases in odisha
Coronavirus (Photo: IANS)

137 COVID19 Patients Have Recovered In Odisha, Recovery Reaches 4743

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 137 COVID19  patients have been recovered in Odisha,  informed  the Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday evening. All of them were discharged from COVID hospitals post treatment, it added.

District-wise break up of recoveries is as follows: 

33 from Ganjam

29 from Khurdha

22 from Cuttack

13 from Balasore

9 from Jajpur

6 from Kalahandi

4 from Bhadrak

3 each from Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri

2 each from Boudh, Baragarh, Jharsuguda and Kendrapara

1 each from Angul, Balangir, Jagatsinghpur and Nuapada

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 4743.

