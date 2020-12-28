136th Foundation Day Of Congress: OPCC Chief Niranjan Patnaik Leads Celebration In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik led the celebration of the 136th foundation day of Congress party in the State on Monday. The Odisha unit of the grand old party also turned 130-year-old today.

On the occasion of the party’s foundation day, Patnaik hoisted the flag of the Indian National Congress and garlanded the statues of the party leaders at Congress Bhawan here.

Apart from Patnaik, Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray and party’s other leaders and workers also took part in the celebration.

The OPCC president administered the oath to the party men to work towards strengthening the party in the coming days. Selfless service to our motherland is our only aim and objective, he said.

Similarly, the Jatni MLA came down heavily on the State government over the growing number of crime cases in Odisha.