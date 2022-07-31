136 Covid-19 cases registered in capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: 136 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 31, 2022, the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,63,136. The recovered cases are 1,60,653. The total deceased cases are 1193. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1269. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 158.

Odisha reports 1,029 Covid positive cases on Sunday including 175 between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 602 are quarantine cases while the rest 427 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6,608 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 173 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 222 positives, the highest in Odisha.