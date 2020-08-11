covid cases in odisha
Pic Credits: brandeis.edu

1341 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 48,796

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported as many as 1341 new COVID19 positive cases including 523 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 1341 cases have been reported today out of which 523 are local cases while the rest 818 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The total number of positives reached 48,796 in Odisha.

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 29 districts. The district wise tally is as follows:  

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 54

3. Bargarh: 56

4. Bhadrak: 83

5. Balangir: 27

6. Boudh: 10

7. Cuttack: 76

8. Dhenkanal: 14

9. Gajapati: 20

10. Ganjam: 227

11. Jagatsinghpur: 16

12. Jajpur: 15

13. Jharsuguda: 67

14. Kalahandi: 25

15. Kandhamal: 16

16. Kendrapada: 27

17. Keonjhar: 23

18. Khurda: 218

19. Koraput: 45

20. Malkangiri: 17

21. Mayurbhanj: 9

22. Nawarangpur: 6

23. Nayagarh: 57

24. Nuapada: 7

25. Puri: 16

26. Rayagada: 75

27. Sambalpur: 26

28. Sonepur: 14

29. Sundargarh: 91

