covid positives in odisha
Photo Credit: Zoom News

1337 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 39,018

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1337 new Covid positive cases including  815 from quarantine centers and 522 local contacts.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department, the 1337 new Covid cases have been reported from 28 districts of the State.

The tally in the state has reached 39,018. The District Wise Cases Is As Follows: 

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 31

3. Bargarh: 14

4. Bhadrak: 22

5. Balangir: 11

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 168

8. Dhenkanal: 5

9. Gajapati: 75

10. Ganjam: 201

11. Jagatsinghpur: 21

12. Jajpur: 24

13. Jharsuguda: 10

14. Kalahandi: 13

15. Kandhamal: 20

16. Kendrapada: 37

17. Keonjhar: 80

18. Khurda: 196

19. Koraput: 31

20. Malkangiri: 38

21. Mayurbhanj: 15

22. Nawarangpur: 7

23. Nayagarh: 60

24. Puri: 73

25. Rayagada: 22

26. Sambalpur: 72

27. Sonepur: 3

28. Sundargarh: 83

