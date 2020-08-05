Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1337 new Covid positive cases including 815 from quarantine centers and 522 local contacts.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department, the 1337 new Covid cases have been reported from 28 districts of the State.

The tally in the state has reached 39,018. The District Wise Cases Is As Follows:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 31

3. Bargarh: 14

4. Bhadrak: 22

5. Balangir: 11

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 168

8. Dhenkanal: 5

9. Gajapati: 75

10. Ganjam: 201

11. Jagatsinghpur: 21

12. Jajpur: 24

13. Jharsuguda: 10

14. Kalahandi: 13

15. Kandhamal: 20

16. Kendrapada: 37

17. Keonjhar: 80

18. Khurda: 196

19. Koraput: 31

20. Malkangiri: 38

21. Mayurbhanj: 15

22. Nawarangpur: 7

23. Nayagarh: 60

24. Puri: 73

25. Rayagada: 22

26. Sambalpur: 72

27. Sonepur: 3

28. Sundargarh: 83