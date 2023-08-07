132nd Durand Cup: Odisha FC face Indian Army in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar/Kolkata: Reigning Super Cup winner and Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC and Indian Army Football Team launch their campaigns in the 132nd Durand Cup in a clash in Kokrajhar on Monday while Mohun Bagan Super Giant meet first-ever promoted ISL side Punjab FC in Kolkata in another day of doubleheaders.

In the first game of the day in Group F, Odisha FC step out to play their first match of the domestic season at the SAI stadium in Kokrajhar.

Odisha have announced a 22-member squad under head coach Amit Rana, comprising home-grown talent from the state. They have been having their most successful season yet and would surely like to extend that run.

“Today we begin our journey this season. Our preparation has been relentless, our focus unwavering,” said team captain Rakesh Oram. Coach Rana also looked ahead eagerly to the game. “As we step onto the field for our first match, we’re excited to showcase the hard work and dedication that our team has put in. We’re focused on giving our best performance and embracing the challenges that come our way,” he said.

However, the going will not be easy for them as the physically fit Army teams are known to play gritty football and have caused issues for many established sides before.

“We are a set team and this year we are stronger than last time as we have made a team combining both the Army Red and Green teams. So, we have the best of both. We are hopeful of winning tomorrow,” said captain Babindra Malla Thakuri in a pre-game conversation.

“Kokrajhar is a sporting place. We are happy to see the excitement in the crowd for Football in this place. We will give our best against Odisha FC,” he added.

Coach Antony Ramesh was more forthcoming when he said, “This time we have only one thought in mind to just to win every match. Neither we are thinking to draw nor to give our best. Our one thought is just to win every match. We will win our group stage and reach the quarterfinal which is the ultimate aim.”

He also expressed pride in the fact that the Indian Army was conducting a tournament so successfully with two foreign teams playing this year and hoped the tournament will grow fantastically as years went by.