1320 gram Brown Sugar Seized In Odisha’s Balasore, 1 Held

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: The Special Task Force of the Odisha police seized 1320 gram brown sugar worth more than 1 crore and arrested one person in this connection in Balasore district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The mastermind of the illegal trade SK Riyazuddin, a MBA student, has been arrested. Further investigation in this matter is underway.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF conducted a raid at Balasore bus stand and nabbed the drug peddler and seized the contraband.

So far, the STF has seized 16.7 kg of contraband this year, registered 21 cases against the drug peddlers and 41 have been arrested, said an official.

