132 Kgs Of Ganja Seized From Potato Laden Pick-up Van In Odisha’s Kandhamal, 2 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Baliguda: Police in Baliguda area of Kandhamal district in Odisha has seized 131 kgs and 500 gms of ganja from a potato laden pick-up van. The police has been able to nab two persons in this regard.

The two persons who have been arrested allegedly belong to West Bengal. The other two ganja peddlers travelling in the van managed to escape successfully.

According to reports, a few days back on June 9 four ganja traders were arrested from Baliguda. The Bolero pick-up van in which they were travelling was also seized by the local police.

It was almost like a movie scene, the driver was speeding as he noticed the police chasing them, he lost control over the wheels and the van overturned. The police arrested two of the persons involved and two of them managed to escape but were nabbed later on. 

