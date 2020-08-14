covid Odisha
1305 more Covid-19 patients cured in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 1305 Covid-19 patients have been recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday.

As many as 266 Covid-19 patients have recovered from Ganjam district, highest in the state, while 156 Covid-19 patients have cured from Khordha district, according to the Health Dept.

Other recoveries include 128 from Cuttack , 111 from Jajpur, 75 from Malkangiri, 71 from Balasore , 63 from Sundergarh, 50 from Puri , 44 from Kalahandi, 42 from Kendrapara,33 from Koraput, 33 from Nayagarh, 28 from Dhenkanal, 25 from Gajapati, 25 from Nabarangpur, 24 from Sambalpur, 20 from Bhadrak , 19 from Jharsuguda, 18 from Mayurbhanj,  16 from Nuapada, 12 from Kandhamal, 12 from Keonjhar , 10 from Rayagada, 9 from Jagatsinghpur, 8 from Balangir and 7 from Baragarh .

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 39205, the Health Dept tweeted.

