1303 more COVID19 patients recover in Odisha, Recovery tally reach 3,01,777

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1303 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Wednesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries include 108 from Cuttack, 103 from Anugul, 101 from Mayurbhanj, 97 from Sundargarh, 96 from Khordha, 86 from Jharsuguda, 55 from Jagatsinghpur, 54 from Balasore, 53 from Kendrapara, 50 from Keonjhar, 47 from Kalahandi, 46 from Balangir, 40 from Nayagarh, 38 from Koraput, 37 from Bargarh, 37 from Nuapada, 34 from Puri, 32 from Sambalpur, 30 from Jajapur, 26 from Ganjam, 25 from Sonepur, 22 from Nabarangpur, 14 from Rayagada, 11 from Dhenkanal, 10 from Malkangiri, 9 from Kandhamal, 7 from Boudh, 4 from Gajapati, 3 from Deogarh, 2 from Bhadrak and 26 from State Pool, the Health Dept said.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3,01,777, the Health Dept added.

